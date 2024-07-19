Young at Heart’s Community picnic lunch today

July 19, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Young at Heart Community Center will put on its Annual Picnic Lunch today, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The picnic offering will occur at the center at 2400 Regan Ave.

The lunchtime event will feature hot dogs and hamburgers provided by Commerce Bank, alongside macaroni salad, chips, and watermelon. The picnic offers a prime opportunity for community members to explore the facility and learn more about its services.

Lunch prices are as follows:

Seniors 60+ – Suggested $5 Donation

Non-Seniors 59 and under – $10

Kids 12 & Under – $7

All Takeout Meals – $10

Extra Dessert – $1

In addition to the meal, attendees can enjoy games and prizes, paint stick poker, and participate in the ping pong 50/50 raffle, which will continue until August 30 or until all balls are sold.

“The annual Young at Heart Picnic is a cherished tradition in our community, and we’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, food, and festivities,” said Lyndee Tipton, Activities Coordinator at the Young at Heart Center. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to not only enjoy a delightful lunch but also to learn about the many programs and services our center offers.”