Young chosen to be Western’s new President

April 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

Dr. Kirk Young will be the new Western Wyoming Community College President starting July 1, 2024. That announcement came late this afternoon during a special meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees. Young will be leaving his current job as the vice president of student affairs for Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York. A position he has held since 2019. He has been employed with the school since 2014.

Via Zoom, Young stated he wanted to thank “all of the members of the Western Community College team and the community. I want to thank you for placing your trust in me. I’ve worked hard my whole career. I’ve been intentional about trying to prepare myself for an opportunity like this.”

Some of the terms of Young’s contract include a base salary of $205,000, a $1,500 monthly housing allowance, and a $800 monthly vehicle allowance. He will also have a $16,500 relocation allowance.

Young and his wife visited Rock Springs on April 16. They toured the school and met with students and the public before the Board of Trustees interviewed him. Young was the final of four candidates to visit the school in this month.