Young Cowboy offense struggles in road loss at Illinois

Wyoming running back Titus Swen vs. Illinois (University of Wyoming photo)

August 28, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the season opener on Saturday by a score of 38-6 in Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. It marked Wyoming’s first loss in a non-conference season opener since falling to Big 10 member Iowa in 2017. The contest saw 19 new players make their debuts, and nine of those made their first career starts.

“We came into the contest with a plan to win, but we didn’t execute,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Illinois had some playmakers make plays.”

Bohl added, “To beat a Big Ten team, you need to be ahead in the turnover margin, and we didn’t do that.” Wyoming had two turnovers in the game, while Illinois had none.

“We have to work on things to get better and move forward. This will be a learning experience for us, and our guys will band together,” said Bohl.

The contest saw 19 new players make their debuts for Wyoming, with nine of those making their career starts. Wyoming lost 15 players to the 2021 transfer portal, including both quarterbacks who started games last season. Cowboy transfer quarterback Andrew Peasley rushed the ball eight times for 76 yards but only completed five of 20 pass attempts for 30 yards with one interception.

Illinois held the Pokes to 222 yards of total offense, with Wyoming just 1 of 12 on third down conversions. Pokes running back Titus Swen led the offense with 98 yards rushing on 17 attempts. His longest run was 25 yards. UW kicker John Hoyland kicked a pair of field goals, including a career-best 46-yarder, to tally all of Wyoming’s points.

The Illini offense totaled 475 yards rushing, including Chase Brown rushing for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, was 27 of 37 passing for 194 yards and two TD passes. His first touchdown pass to Brown was 41-seconds into the game.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboy football games

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

The Cowboy defense was led by linebacker Easton Gibbs with nine tackles. Nose tackle Cole Godbout added seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

The Cowboys open the home portion of their schedule next Saturday by hosting Tulsa in War Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Illinois TD – 14:19, Chase Brown 14 Yd pass from Tommy DeVito (Caleb Griffin Kick)

Wyoming FG – John Hoyland 22 Yd Field Goal

Second Quarter

Illinois TD – Chase Brown 11 Yd Run (Caleb Griffin Kick)

Illinois FG -Caleb Griffin 27 Yd Field Goal

Third Quarter

Wyoming FG – John Hoyland 46 Yd Field Goal

Illinois TD – Pat Bryant 8 Yd pass from Tommy DeVito (Caleb Griffin Kick)

Fourth Quarter

Illinois TD – Chase Brown 5 Yd Run (Caleb Griffin Kick)

Illinois TD – Reggie Love III 33 Yd Run (Caleb Griffin Kick)