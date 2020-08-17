Young man’s goal helped raise $1,000 for the Young at Heart Center

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) –Dawson Fantin is working toward a Wyoming Congressional Award. The Congressional Award was established in 1979 to “recognize initiative, service, and achievement in young people.” According to its website, “It is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. The program is open to all youth regardless of ability, circumstance, or socioeconomic status.”

In working toward his goal, Fantin volunteered 108 hours to the Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs. He volunteered in various positions, including assisting in the kitchen, clerical work, maintenance, and groundskeeping.

According to a press release from the Young at Heart Center; His father Paul Fantin works for Exxon Mobile and helped his son, Dawson, direct a donation for hours he donated through the company’s Community Involvement Program. It encourages people to get more involved in their communities by donating cash for hours an employee, or an employee’s family member, volunteers.

Dawson Fantin volunteered hours to Young at Heart raised $1000.00 for the community center.

“Dawson is such an inspirational young man; he is highly intelligent, compassionate, and has a great sense of humor,” stated Jamie Loredo, Facility Secretary for the Young at Heart. “I foresee a very bright future ahead of him.”

The Young at Heart Center is located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.