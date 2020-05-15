Young Rock Springs boy is one of six new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Six more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, including the second confirmed case in two days here in Sweetwater County.

It was announced Thursday, Sweetwater County’s 15th case was a Rock Springs child. The young boy’s parents were notified Thursday he had contracted COVID-19 after Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had been notified by a private lab. According to Sweetwater County Public Health, the boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. At last report, Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other Sweetwater County cases.

Other Thursday lab confirmed cases were in Fremont County with three, and one each in Carbon and Lincoln counties.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site is reporting Thursday’s state total of confirmed cases is 529, but that number does not include Sweetwater County’s 15th case.

Wednesday’s Wyoming’s probable cases total jumped by 10 to 172 with recoveries increasing by three to 483.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday’s postings: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (6, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (193, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (112, -), Lincoln (9, +1), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (15, +1), Teton (68, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (1), Converse (9), Fremont (15), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (5), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).