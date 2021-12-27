Your Sweetwater County Extend Forecast: December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values could be as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy.