Youth Arts Month exhibits begin

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 7, 2021) — The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork. Over 150 students in kindergarten through fourth grades from Northpark and Overland Elementary Schools and Desert School, in Wamsutter, are featured in this display at the Community Fine Arts Center through February 13th.

All students from Desert School, including the 5th through 8th grades, are also on display.

Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork highlights the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs.

Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

Advertisement

The students have worked in a variety of media including watercolor, markers, collage, and chalk. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminologies such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue, and value.

The students are under the instruction of Jacob Harkin at Northpark Elementary School, and Annette Tanner teaches at Overland and Desert schools.

The next schools to exhibit will be Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools February 16 – 27; followed by Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School from March 2 – 13; Walnut and Westridge Elementary Schools March 16 – 27; and Pilot Butte and Eastside March 30 – April 10.

Advertisement

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 13 – 24 with a reception tentatively on April 14th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from April 28 – May 18 with a tentative reception on April 28.

The public is encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. Masks are required.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.