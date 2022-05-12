Youth Board Members wanted for Parks and Rec Board

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Parks & Rec Board is searching for a new youth board member.

A successful applicant should be a high school student, preferably a freshman or sophomore, living in Rock Springs. The chosen student will start serving this summer and attend one board meeting per month. This is a volunteer position.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest to Mayor Timothy A. Kaumo – 212 D Street – no later than May 20, 2022 and include a bio and list of any activities, clubs, sports, etc. that they have been involved in and why they would be a good addition to the Recreation Board.