Youth Summer Camp registrations start today at RS Civic Center

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — Registration for the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department Summer Sports Camps will start today. This year, camps will be limited to 100 children with a waiting list of 25.

Summer Camps include baseball, soccer, basketball, football, backyard games, and net games. Registration is taking place at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N Street.

This Saturday, the Huck Finn Fishing Derby will take place at the Wataha Recreation Complex in Rock Springs. The free event will have two sessions. One from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the other from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Registration will take place at the Wataha Recreation pond on the day of the event. For safety concerns, each session will feature only 50 groups. The fishing derby is open to ages 3 to 12 years.