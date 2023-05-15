Youths playing with matches cause shed fire

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, May 14 the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 722 Ridge Avenue. The report was that a shed was on fire near the ally.

Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and nine personnel, arriving within four minutes of dispatch. Upon arrival, a shed fully engulfed in fire was discovered at the address. Crews began exterior attack to protect exposures and transitioned to an interior attack to completely extinguish the fire. The fire was declared out at 11 a.m. Overhaul of the fire scene began and crews had fully extinguished the fire and cooled the remaining hot spots by 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be youths playing with matches. The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to remind everyone that matches, lighters and other ignition sources should be kept out of reach from children.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The fire was contained in the area of origin.