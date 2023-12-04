YouTube video highlights Green River and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

A still from Tom Allen’s “Sweetwater County Historical Museum (extended version),” now available on YouTube

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 4, 2023 — Tom Allen of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, visited Sweetwater County recently and created a wonderful video featuring Green River and the museum’s displays, including the Flaming Gorge Dam / A.K. and Ellen Reynolds exhibit in the Sweetwater County Courthouse Community Room in Green River.

It can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PP0r9YRBtHI .

The museum would like to extend its deepest thanks and appreciation to Tom for his skill, talent, and work in creating and posting “Sweetwater County Historical Museum (extended version).”

