YWCA Bowls of Caring Event canceled

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — The YWCA Bowls of Caring Event has been canceled due to recent developments regarding the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release sent from the YWCA.

“The health and safety of our community is really our top priority and hosting an event with hundreds of people isn’t in the community’s best interest right now,” said Kayla Mannikko, Development Director.

YWCA appreciates the support of the community, donors, and sponsors of the event.

The organization asks for the communities continued support to help make up for the funds that will be lost due to canceling the night of the soup dinner.

On March 26th, there will be a virtual event where individuals can post a photo of themselves using their painted bowls. There will also be a 50/50 raffle posted on the YWCA Facebook page for community member participation.

“Because of canceling this fundraiser we will not bring in as many funds as we were hoping to make that evening,” said Melinda Baas, Executive Director. “To make up for this, we plan to host a raffle/auction for the amazing baskets that have already been donated to the organization.”

The YWCA thanks everyone for their support and patience.

Any questions regarding the event or what’s to follow, call Kayla at 307-352-6635.