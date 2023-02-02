YWCA Bowls of Caring event taking place at Square State Brewery this weekend

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA’s annual Bowls for Caring event is officially here in Sweetwater County with many events to choose from. This week the YWCA Bowls of Caring event will be taking place at Square State Brewing Company from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The cost is $15 for a ceramic chili bowl or $20 for a cereal bowl or jumbo mug that you get to paint and bring home. Each party will have a YWCA representative(s) to help out. After items are painted, they are taken back to YWCA where they will be dipped in glaze and then fired in a kiln. Items will be returned within two weeks.

According to Kayla Mannikko, YWCA Bowls of Caring Representative, “Bowls of Caring began as Bowls of Sharing in 2004 in memory of Kathy Crabtree, an accomplished potter and co-founder of Local Color. Kathy died from complications of Cushing’s Syndrome. Her friends and family wanted to do something to honor her memory and so they created pottery bowls and held a soup dinner fundraiser. They donated the money raised to local charities and a regular fundraiser was born. The event continued to grow each year, eventually outgrowing its initial home in the SCM Parish Center. This expansion also led to the creation of “bowl parties” where individuals and groups could paint their own pre-made bowls to bring to the event.”

The profits from the fundraiser go directly towards all of Sweetwater County through services offered at the YWCA. Some of these services that the funds will go towards are child care, support and resources for victims of family violence, and free financial empowerment classes.