YWCA Bowls of Caring starts tomorrow

Photo from Bowls of Caring Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA Bowls of Caring is coming back to Sweetwater County. If you are looking for something creative to do with family and friends, head on over to one of the open painting parties between now and April 1. The first Bowls of Caring event is tomorrow, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be at the White Mountain Mall in the Center Court by Riddles Jewelers.

The cost is $15 for a ceramic chili bowl or $20 for a cereal bowl or jumbo mug that you get to paint and bring home. Each party will have a YWCA representative(s) to help out. After items are painted, they are taken back to YWCA where they will be dipped in glaze and then fired in a kiln. Items will be returned within two weeks.

According to YWCA, “Since 2020 we have changed up this event to focus on what the community loves best, Painting Bowls! From January through the end of March groups can sign up to get their own “Bowls Kit” to host a party at their location. Call us to pick a time/date/location that works for your group and we bring all the supplies and show you how to create your own painted bowl. We then fire the bowls and get them back to you ready to use. Start planning your party and get in touch in January to set it up.”

According to Kayla Manniko, Development Director, “Bowls of Caring began as Bowls of Sharing in 2004 in memory of Kathy Crabtree, an accomplished potter, and co-founder of Local Color. Kathy passed away from complications of Cushing syndrome. Her friends and family wanted to do something to honor her memory and so they created pottery bowls and held a soup dinner fundraiser.”

In 2014, the Bowls of Sharing committee decided they could no longer host this event, so YWCA stepped in. All the profits brought in from the fundraiser benefit Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA. To learn more about what YWCA has to offer, please visit their website.

You can check out more dates and events on the Bowls of Caring Facebook page or call 307-352-6635 now to book your own party.