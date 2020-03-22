YWCA CFC office closed but office appointments still available

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 22, 2020) — Due to COVID-19 and Governor Gordon’s order to close public spaces, the YWCA Center for Families and Children (CFC) office is closed until further notice. The office will be open by appointment only.

Advertisement

According to a statement posted Saturday on the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page: We know domestic violence often increases during a public crisis. While self-isolation and social distancing are necessary to help prevent the spread, these steps also force many victims to be trapped where they are least safe. Advocates are still dedicated to providing essential services at this time and are available by phone. Our crisis line is now a help line as well.

Please call (307) 352-1030 to speak with an advocate at any time. Our shelter remains open at this time, but we are screening for symptoms before intakes. Thank you all for your continued work during this time!

Taneesa Congdon, MSW

YWCA Center for Families & Children Director