YWCA, Commerce Bank to host 2019 Festival of Trees

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) — The YWCA of Sweetwater County will be hosting the Festival of Trees at the Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

The event will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

Basket and tree viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov 27, as well as from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec 2-5.

A photo opportunity with Santa will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov 29.

The auction and reception will start at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

More information on this event can be found on the Sweetwater County YWCA Facebook page, and ywcasweetwater.org.