YWCA, Commerce Bank to host 2019 Festival of Trees

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 17, 2019) — The YWCA of Sweetwater County will once again be hosting the Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. The event will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

Basket and tree viewing will take place in the Commerce Bank lobby area beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the Thanksgiving holiday, viewing will continue on Friday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Dec.5. A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Festival of Trees reception and auctioning of the decorated trees and baskets will occur on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

More information on Festival of Trees can be found on the YWCA Sweetwater County Facebook page, and ywcasweetwater.org.