YWCA Day Camp Kids Learn How To Make Adobe On Historical Museum Tour

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historica Museum

Green River, WY (8/8/19) – Twenty plus children, ages five to 11, from YWCA Day Camp were treated to a tour of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Tuesday and even got to play in the mud – though in a very educational way.

Advertisement

Once their tour was complete, Amanda Benson and Dave Mead of the museum staff instructed the kids in making sun-dried earthen adobe bricks from scratch, using a combination of grass clippings, clay, and water pressed into special wooden forms.

Once formed, the wet bricks were set out to dry in the sun, just as they have been for at least a thousand years in the American southwest and for many thousands of years in the Middle East, where adobe structures 9,000 years old still exist.

Using dried bricks, the children added them to an ongoing miniature adobe structure in the museum’s parking lot, where many of them expressed pleasant surprise at being tasked with playing in the mud as an educational exercise.