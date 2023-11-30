YWCA Festival of Trees auction happening tonight

November 30, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The 2023 edition of the YWCA of Sweetwater County Festival of Trees will come to an end tonight, with their live auction event taking place in the lobby area of Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. The online auction, which has been in progress for the last couple of weeks, will stop bidding at 6:45 this evening.

Donated, decorated trees and wreaths can be viewed today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the fundraising auction activities beginning at 6 p.m. Holiday beverages and treats will be available.

Profits from the Festival of Trees support the YWCA of Sweetwater County services and programs, including childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence, including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.