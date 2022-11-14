YWCA Festival of Trees begins next week at Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank will kick off the Holiday Season once again. “We are excited to share this year’s trees and auction items and hope we have a good turnout from our community!” – Kayla Mannikko, YWCA Development Director. The event will consist of a silent auction FULL of Holiday Décor baskets, wreaths, and small tabletop trees. There will then be a live auction for full-sized trees that are uniquely decorated; if you are the top bidder then we will help you load your tree up to be taken home and you are all set for the season!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

There is something for every household at this auction. There are full size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas; not to mention a tree that is fully decorated for you to just place in your home! We are encouraging business owners to consider bidding on a tree for their office or even to raffle off at a Holiday party! There are kid’s baskets, holiday décor and gift baskets, and so much more!

To take a look at our silent auction items, go to www.aesbid.org/ywcatree22 (This link will not be active until 11/21) or just come down and take a look in person!

The event is scheduled for November 21 through December 1 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. We will be setting up trees starting November 14 through the 16. This will allow the public almost two weeks to come view trees and vote for their favorite one!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Mark your calendar for November 25 from 11-1 p.m. for Photos with Santa! He will be visiting our event at Commerce Bank this day and would love to visit with children and pets who’d like to see him.

Your support of YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate serves to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens throughout the County.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy this Holiday season but don’t forget to help spread a little Holiday cheer. Mark your calendar to come down to Commerce Bank on December 1st at 6 p.m. for the main event night!

YWCA is a United Way Community Partner.