Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The YWCA Festival of Trees Event kicks off the holiday season again at Commerce Bank. “We always enjoy kicking off the holiday season with our community, and this is seriously such a fun way to get into the spirit!” – Kayla Mannikko. The event will consist of a silent auction FULL of Holiday Décor baskets, wreaths, and small tabletop trees. Then, there will be a live auction on Nov. 30th for the uniquely decorated full-size trees. If you are the top bidder, then we will help you load your tree up, and one part of your Christmas decorating is done!

You can view our auction items starting on Nov. 20th. The items will be online for you to view at https://www.aesbid.org/YWCATREE23. Or, for those who want to get into the Holiday spirit, just come down and take a look in person! Public viewing is from November 20th to November 30th at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is something for everyone at this Event. There are full-size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas; remember, it is fully decorated for you to place in your home! There are kid’s baskets, holiday décor, gift baskets, and so much more! Even if you want to look, come down and vote for your favorite tree for the “People’s Choice” award.

Your support of YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages of their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence, including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens throughout Sweetwater County.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy this Holiday season, but don’t forget to help spread a little Holiday cheer. Mark your calendar for the Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank and come down on Nov. 30th at 6:00 p.m. for the main event sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

YWCA is a United Way Community Partner.