YWCA ‘Festival of Trees” viewing and auction concludes tonight

(December 3, 2020) — The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s 2020 Festival of Trees event will conclude today. The annual event started on November 23 with trees, wreaths, and gift baskets on display in the lobby area of Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs.

While in person viewing is still taking place today with COVID-19 precautions, items could also be viewed online. The online auction will close later tonight.

To view items up for auction and to bid, click www.aesbid.org/ywcatree20. All proceeds raised from the event will benefit local YWCA programs.