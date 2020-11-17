YWCA ‘Festival of Trees’ viewing/auction in person & virtual this year

Advertisement

(November 17, 2020) — This year’s YWCA of Sweetwater County “Festival of Trees” event will again be held at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. This year’s event dates are Nov. 23 through Dec. 3. The YWCA offers two options to view this year’s decorated trees, in person or virtually.

As in the past, area businesses will be donating and decorating Christmas trees, gift baskets, wreaths, home decor, and kid’s baskets. Those visiting and viewing the items in person will have the opportunity to vote on a People Choice award, which will be announced at the end of the event.

Festival of Trees items will be viewed on the YWCA of Sweetwater County website soon with a link to the auction site. The auction is scheduled to begin on Nov. 23.

Funds raised from the event support YWCA programs, including quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocacy services to victims of many forms of violence, including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

For those interested in submitting a tree or other item for this year’s Festival of Trees, contact [email protected], or call the YWCA at 307-352-6635.