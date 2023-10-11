YWCA hosts 5K Glow Run for Domestic Violence Awareness

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — You may have recently seen the town painted purple to support Domestic Violence Awareness. Join YWCA for their first 5K Glow Run to support Domestic Violence Awareness this weekend! The race will occur on Saturday, October 14, beginning at 5:45 p.m. after a moment of silence for victims and survivors.

What is the YWCA

The YWCA of Sweetwater County has been serving Sweetwater County for 44 years. The organization first began in 1976 and has grown into the agency it is today. The YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. This organization also focuses on family violence and sexual assault advocacy and prevention, child care services, and financial education. The YWCA of Sweetwater County has served 186 children and 424 victims and survivors in the last year.

Mayor Mickelson weighs in on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In a Rock Springs City Council meeting on October 3, 2023, Mayor Max Mickelson declared the month of October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mayor Mickelson then called upon the citizens to stand together against Domestic Violence, offer support, understand survivors, and participate in Domestic Violence Awareness activities. Mayor Mickelson continued by explaining, “In an effort to raise awareness for this important issue, there will be purple lights and silhouettes set up in the community and local businesses throughout the month of October.”

How to Register

To preregister you can visit their registration website, or you can register on the day of the race at the Young at Heart Senior Center from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is free to participants and includes purple glow sticks. A light dinner will be provided after the 5K.

If you are looking to make a difference in your community, the YWCA is always accepts volunteer help. This includes helping at any of their fundraising events and being a volunteer for the crisis line. You can also make a personal donation or sponsor an event.

To learn more about getting involved you can call the YWCA at (307) 352-6637 or visit their website.