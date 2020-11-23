YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees begins today

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Starting Monday, Nov. 23, through Thursday, Dec. 3, the YWCA Festival of Trees in-person viewing will be held in the lobby of Commerce Bank of Wyoming at 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.

This year there are two ways to view trees, both in person or virtually. The festival auction will be held online this year for trees, gift baskets, wreaths, home décor, kid’s baskets and more. The online auction can be found at https://www.aesbid.org/YWCATREE20/#page=1. For the safety of our community and employees, Commerce Bank of Wyoming requires all patrons wear a facemask or a protective face covering upon entering the lobby.

YWCA Festival of Tree in-person viewing will be held during regular lobby hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming is proud to sponsor the YWCA Festival of Trees. Support of the YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens of Sweetwater County