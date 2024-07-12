YWCA receives United Way grant to support local services

July 12, 2024 — Wyo4News

The YWCA of Sweetwater County recently received a $49,600 grant award from the United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Those funds will support the local YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services. The YWCA has been a Community Partner with United Way for nearly all of its 40+ years in Sweetwater County.

“I was looking through old records and found that YWCA reached out to United Way within the first five years of our creation,” said Executive Director Melinda Baas. “We very much appreciate that United Way has been and will continue to be there for YWCA.”

YWCA Changes

YWCA has undergone a lot of changes in the past year. The most notable change was to the domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy program. The program changed its staff, location, and name in the past year. The YWCA Victims Advocacy Center (VAC), moved into Downtown Rock Springs at 147 K Street, making the agency easier to find. The center provides advocacy, support, and resources for survivors of many forms of violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking, and stalking.

YWCA offers an emergency shelter for victims and their families and a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. Last year, the VAC worked with 431 clients and provided a wide variety of services.

YWCA Financial Empowerment Program

The YWCA Financial Empowerment Program offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Each class is specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible and personal, working one-on-one if needed to help clients build goals for their financial future.

“This is a class that no one thinks they will want or need but end up really enjoying and finding new things they can do for their financial future,” states Program Director Cory Darlington.

YWCA has been a Community Partner with United Way for nearly all of the 40+ years that YWCA has been in Sweetwater County. “I was looking through old records and found that YWCA reached out to United Way within the first five years of our creation.” Reported Executive Director Melinda Baas. “We very much appreciate that United Way has been and will continue to be there for YWCA.”