YWCA receives United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant award

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming works to advance the common good by focusing on education, health and basic needs. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.

YWCA’s Center for Families and Children (CFC), located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite #5 in Rock Springs, provides advocacy, support, and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence including: domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking, and stalking. YWCA has an emergency shelter that is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. Annually, YWCA answers approximately 1,192 crisis calls and provides a variety of advocacy services to over 300 clients.

YWCA Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Classes include budgeting, financial resources, and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible. Each class is specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible and there is no charge. Classes can be for a group, couples or one-on-one. YWCA provides financial education to more than 200 individuals each year. These participants include individual clients, group classes as well as group presentations to youth and businesses in our community.

YWCA appreciates the continued support from United Way Southwest Wyoming and all they achieve throughout the community. Employees and volunteers of the organization work hard on the United Way campaign each year with the goal of 100% donation participation from all YWCA employees and Board members. YWCA is grateful for the support of United Way Southwest Wyoming. YWCA Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635.