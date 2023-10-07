YWCA to hold first ever Purple Glow Run this month

October 7, 2023 — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). As part of this month’s activities planned by the YWCA of Sweetwater County, their first-ever Purple Glow Run will occur next Saturday, October 14, at 6 p.m.

Residents can pre-register online, ending Friday, October 13, or register the day of the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, in Rock Springs. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcomed.

Before the run, time will be set aside to honor Sweetwater County residents who have lost their lives to domestic violence. A guest speaker is also scheduled.

Refreshments will be available for those participating.

Wear Purple Day, supporting domestic violence awareness, will occur on Thursday, October 19.