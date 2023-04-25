YWCA’s Annual Run with the Badges is this Saturday

Photo from the Sweetwater County YWCA Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The YWCA Annual Run with the Badges 5K/10K community awareness event is happening this Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will be held at the Green River at Expedition Island (475 S 2nd E Green River, WY) and take place during National Crime Victims Rights’ Week.

Registration is free to participants and includes an event t-shirt (if available) and light snacks to be provided after the run/walk. Following the race, Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office will be recognizing local businesses/ individuals who have provided excellent services to victims. The race will begin at 9 a.m. To pre-register, go HERE or register the day of the event at the Pavilion between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m.

You can run or walk with the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, SWAT Team, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Sweetwater County Fire Department. A 5k and 10k race will start at 9 a.m., followed by community booths, refreshments, and recognition awards.

The YWCA thanks all of its community partners, volunteers, sponsors, and dedicated employees who are all working to spread awareness and end all forms of violence.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email us at [email protected]