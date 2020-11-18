YWCA’s Festival of Trees set for Nov. 23 through Dec. 3

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 18, 2020) — YWCA Festival of Trees will kick off the Holiday Season again at Commerce Bank. This is a year like no other, but there will still be Festival of Trees.

This year, the event is scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 3 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Trees are going up this week (Nov 16-20) and will be ready for the public to come and see for nearly two weeks. All items will be available for auction and viewing by the 23.

The Festival of Trees is going VIRTUAL this year. There will still be in-person viewing of all the items at Commerce Bank so people can walk through and pick out their favorites or just get in the Holiday Spirit. There will be gift baskets, wreathes, home decor, kid’s baskets, and Trees for people to browse through.

Be sure to vote at the bank for a favorite tree. YWCA will announce the People’s Choice tree winner at the end of the event on December 3 at 10 p.m.

But what is different is how a person will win those items. All they need will be their phone (or computer or tablet). Below is a link to the auction site. Items will start appearing on the site in the coming days so keep checking in. People need to register on the site and get a bidding number. Once they do that, they are all set to start bidding when the auction opens. There are some neat features with this online auction that will hopefully make it fun for everyone.

Stop by the bank and a YWCA staff member can help with signing up or just go directly to the link and register. People can register before the auction starts and get a sneak peak of what is available.

https://www.aesbid.org/ywcatree20#page=1

There is something for every household at this auction. There are full-size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas. For those who just love decorating and have already started getting their decorations out, be sure to check out our “Décor” section in the auction.

From table trees to framed prints to pictures and holiday signs, there is sure to be something to add to the household. And if looking for a fun Holiday gift, there are plenty of baskets to choose from. If one registers on the app before Friday, Nov. 20, (at 3 p.m.), they will be entered to win a “Hot Cocoa” raffle basket as an early present.

Support of the YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times.

These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens of Sweetwater County.