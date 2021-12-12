YWCA’s Festival of Trees was a record setter

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 11, 2021 — The YWCA’s spirited event last Thursday at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Festival of Trees, raised more money for YWCA’s clients than years past. They raised over $20,000, the most ever raised from the event. Funds raised help with YWCA’s services. This was the fifth year Commerce Bank has hosted the display and auction.

Attendees had much to be jolly and merry about this year. “Last year wasn’t the same,” said Melinda Baas, Executive Director of YWCA of Sweetwater County. “The live auction was live again, which makes it really fun for everyone.” Last year’s event was online only due to COVID restrictions.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This year sixteen full-sized trees were auctioned off.

People’s Choice winners

Becky Iwen and Bianca Jorgenson were the winners of the “People’s Choice” contest for their “Merry Force be with you” tree. Over 50 items, including, wreaths, gift baskets, and holiday décor were auctioned on an online Silent Auction.

In addition to the trees and wreaths, the free event also offered guests food, drinks, fresh bakery goods, and everyone’s favorite — gourmet chocolate!

The YWCA of Southwest Wyoming offers services for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, as well as childcare for families, and financial counseling. Festival of Trees is a festive event, rousing holiday spirits. It’s a win-win for those attending and those who need help with struggles in life. For more information about the YWCA of Sweetwater County programs visit their website, or call 307-352-6635.