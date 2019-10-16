Zachary C. Griffiths (May 9, 1991-Oct. 13, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 16, 2019) — Zachary C. Griffiths, 28, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

Mr. Griffiths was born on May 9, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Tim Griffiths and Brenda Kraft.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5:00 P.M., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com