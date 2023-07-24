Zamtrip is ready to rock the stage at this week’s Concert in the Park

Photo courtesy of Zamtrip

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the eighth week of the Concerts in the Park series, where local band Zamtrip will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Zamptrip is definitely considered to be a local favorite of the Sweetwater County community. The band has shared the stage with many other headliners such as Nonpoint, Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and many more. Zamtrip consists of four members, Guitarist Kyle Zamedri, Bassist Cody Zampedri, Drummer Cory Zamedri, and Vocalist Samantha Newman.

The band considered themselves to be rock and first came together by the Zampedri brothers who picked up their instruments at the young age of eight years old. Since then they have been known as Zamtrip. Zamtrip had different singers for a while until powerhouse vocalist Samantha Newman joined in 2012. Since then, the four have conquered multiple stages together giving a performance that cannot be forgotten.

In a recent interview, Newman informed the media that all of Zamtrip’s music can be found on all music streaming platforms and that there will be a new music video being released with special promos. Come out this Wednesday to show this band some love!