Zephyr Grey takes the stage for the inaugural week of this year’s Concerts in the Park series

June 3rd, 2024 – Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week marks the first week of the Concert in the Park series, in which local musician Zephyr Grey will perform. The concert will take place at Bunning Park on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Zephyr Grey is the stage name of Steve Davis. Steve is a professional finger-style guitarist who plays a variety of genres of music that people of all tastes can enjoy. He bases his music around guitar stylings and vocals.

When not playing for an audience, Steve is a teacher at Rock Springs High School. He’s a paraprofessional at this time, but he will be finishing his bachelor’s degree in music performance and hopes to be the guitar or choir teacher.

Zephyr Grey came about due to Steve winning the Wyoming singer-songwriter competition two years ago. When that happened, Steve was encouraged to name his music and put it online for everyone to hear. The name Zephyr Grey originates from the word Zephyr, which means west wind, and Grey due to the fact that some of Steve’s songs can be a bit on the somber side. When you think wind, you think Wyoming, so it seemed like a perfect fit, in his opinion.

While Zephyr Grey does not have its own Facebook page, Steve himself can be found there. Since January, he’s been putting his music on Spotify under Zephyr Grey here. He releases a single about every two weeks, so be sure to give it a listen. Don’t forget to support Steve at Bunning Park this Wednesday at 7 p.m for the first of this year’s Concerts in the Park series.