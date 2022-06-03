Zerba announces running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jennifer Zerba

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CASPER, WYOMING — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Jennifer has taught in Wyoming for the Natrona County School District as a board-certified substitute teacher over the last three years. She has her Wyoming Professional Instructor Certification (PIC) to teach business, business administration, business management, and human service. She understands first-hand the effects of millions of dollars in budget cuts we have had over the last several years.

As state superintendent of public instruction, she will work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving the allocation of our state resources and how, together, we can better serve the needs of our students. Together, they will encourage policy and procedure makers to volunteer in their local schools to better understand how financial decisions affect students and educators. They will create better financial transparency by having all districts publish their budgets on their district website. “Currently, only a few budgets are published, such as Natrona County School District budget and Laramie County School District budget.” They will also work closely with legislators to ensure amendments are passed so that state funding is spent on what the funding was to be spent on in all districts.

The attack on teachers defeats the purpose of education, and Jennifer is here to stand up for every educator. In Wyoming, all educators are board-certified. As a parent, when her daughters were in school, she knew their teachers were qualified to teach. “I didn’t have the education to teach chemistry! I would never tell my electrician, plumber, or doctor how to do their job!” She sees how our teachers are burned out, leaving the profession, and moving out of state to teach. In many cases, those out-of-state teaching jobs pay significantly less. “They are Wyoming’s greatest resource and need to get away from having to “teach to the test.” Jennifer feels there is a dire need to fill educator positions across the state.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

As State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer will work with the department to alert and support parents’ involvement with their children’s education through their child’s curriculum assessment, parent-teacher conferences, volunteering at their child’s school, or running for their local school board. “Parents have and will always have a voice for their own children.” Regarding professional development, she vows that “We will strive to have opportunities for continuing education to reflect feedback from our educators to better support their wants and needs.” Jennifer is concerned that Wyoming Constitution will be run over. The Wyoming Constitution Article 7 clearly defines public education and the role of the state superintendent. “I will commit to upholding our constitution. Just because someone wants their child to have a certain ideology doesn’t give them the right to say what my child’s ideology should be!”

As State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer will work tirelessly with her team and educators to reinvent how high schoolers earn their credits for graduation. Some students are university-bound, some are community college certificate-bound, and many are trade school-bound. She will increase working with Wyoming stakeholders, including parents and business owners. Not every student should go to college, and the drive for educators, guidance counselors, and administrators to push a 4-year degree with the financial burden attached to it, needs to be re-examined. Going into a trade should no longer be shameful. “Our skilled labor force is our essential workers!” Wyoming’s highest concentration of entrepreneurs and small business owners is in trade industries. Trump signed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act that allows Wyoming to set its own goals for career and technical education programs. She wants to continue his “Pledge to America’s Workers” by increasing the number of teachers and technology to reach our rural areas. “Fill those jobs, and let’s revive rural Wyoming!” She will encourage local business involvement by supporting the districts to work with organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Jennifer is a Casper, Wyoming native, attended K-12 in Casper, and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School, as did her mother and her mother’s siblings. She is a wife and mother of two daughters who graduated from Natrona County High School. She has been a cosmetologist for over 30 years. Jennifer graduated from Casper College with her associate’s in business administration. She has her bachelor’s in business administration and her master’s in public administration from the University of Wyoming. Jennifer will be starting her 3rd-semester fall of 2022 in the Education Doctorate in Learning, Design, and Technology program at UW. Jennifer is the author of “Healing Humanity from Behind the Shears.” Jennifer worked as the Interim Executive Director for the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce. She owned Club Jenerize in Casper and has been in management, leadership, and communication for over 17 years.

Her passion for leadership and communication stems from her enthusiasm for Toastmasters International, where she obtained her Distinguished Toastmaster award. Toastmasters provided opportunities for Jennifer to train leadership to thousands of

members across the nation and share her communicative organizational style internationally. She was the chief business development director, training director, and finance director for Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Her greatest leadership achievement was her team earning the President’s Distinguished District from Toastmasters International. This achievement was awarded to only one other district in the entire western hemisphere and the United States. Out of 108 districts in the world, Jennifer and her team achieved number 10. Just as Jennifer has worked together to achieve success in her life and the lives of her team, she is committed to working with the education department, educators, and parents to prepare Wyoming students for Wyoming.