Zest Up The Weekend At The First Annual Taco Fest May 11

Rock Springs, WY (4/14/19) – Your spiciest dreams are coming true. The first annual Taco Fest is calling you.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hosting the first ever Taco Fest on May 11, 2019, Noon to 6 p.m. in Bunning Hall (at the restored Freight Station, 603 South Main Street). The fiesta will feature live music, games, beer and of course, tacos.

At this fund-raising event, people will have the chance to vote for their favorite taco. There will be four categories:

Best Traditional Taco

Best Veggie Taco

Most Creative Taco

People’s Choice

The sample tickets will be available for $2 each with most tacos requiring one, two or three tickets. There will be a variety of cervezas and Mexican sodas for sale. Nachos, elotes and other Spanish edibles will also be featured.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is looking for taco makers/vendors to compete in Taco Fest. Participants can contact the office, 307-352-1434 for more information.

According to URA Manager, Chad Banks, having so many Latino-owned businesses in Rock Springs, “we feel it’s a perfect fit.”

Banks added, “It reinforces our strategy of dining and entertainment. It will be fun.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.