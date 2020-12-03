Zoning permits and business licenses available online in Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – Following approval by the Green River City Council, the public will soon be able to apply for building, zoning permits or business licenses online, pay fees, review communications, as well as have convenient web access to public information, that’s according to Senior Building Inspector Ken Yager.

Sponsor

Yager recommended a new software from South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC) at an annual cost of $12,708. SCPDC is a government agency that developed the software for their use and they license it out for other government agencies.

Yager said the software is cloud-based that promotes self-service and transparency, with public engagement for the contractor or citizen to be able to fill out a permit application and pay for the permit online. During the permit application process, contractor information can be chosen and auto-filled. Yager said this will allow the customer to know immediately if the contractor or business is licensed through the city.

Yager said inspections can be requested through the online portal. He said inspections being completed in the field will be done using a wireless device and will be available for viewing immediately in most cases. Yager said this service will be available by April 2021