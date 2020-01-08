Zotti voted RS City Council president; Mayor Kaumo makes state of the city address

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — It’s a new year and the Rock Springs City Council is prepared to meet it with renewed vigor and an eye toward progress.

The council met Tuesday evening in regular session and began the new year by electing a new president. Councilman Rob Zotti was unanimously elected to the position, replacing Councilman Tim Savage.

Sponsor

Mayor Tim Kaumo also made his state of the city address. He took the first moments of his address to commend all city employees, council members and volunteers for the work they do in the community to make it a better place for its residents.

“I look forward to the challenges this next year,” he said.

Kaumo noted funding will continue to be an issue for the city, and while the economy seems to be holding steady, the downturn and recent layoffs in the oil and gas industry have resulted in a decline in the state’s economy. This decline prompts the city to be as conservative as it can moving into the new decade, he said.

Kaumo said his administration will continue to appeal to the Wyoming State Legislature about fair direct distribution of funds to communities. Additionally, as cities in the state compete for this funding, the city will work to be creative and aggressive in the process and search for ways to create new job opportunities and revenue streams in the community, he added.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Other continued areas of focus include:

Improvement and continued maintenance to Rock Springs’ infrastructure. This includes promoting the necessity and validity of the proposed Specific Purpose Tax projects and gaining the public’s support for them, as well as continued revitalization of the city’s downtown area, of which the First Security Bank project is the main focus at this time. “It’s always great to preserve our history,” Kaumo said.

Improving the life of pets. To this end, Mayor Kaumo said the gas chamber at the city’s pound will no longer be used, and the city will seek more humane ways to deal with these animals, keeping in mind safety to employees and residents.

Quality of life for Rock Springs’ residents. Kaumo noted despite the drop in sales tax — 25% in the last two months — adjustments will be made so that our quality of life will not be damaged.

Transparency will continue to be at the forefront of any action taken, so that the city maintains accountability for taxpayer dollars.

Improvements to Bitter Creek, with continued focus on removing residents from the flood plain and making the areas around the creek usable and attractive.

“I look forward to the challenges ahead and to work side-by-side with the city council, our department heads, our employees and other city, county, state and federal agencies in a proactive manner to improve this city, remedy our problems and create a community we can all be proud of,” Kaumo said. “And I thank you for your support and the support you’ve given to the city council this past year, and I wish you all a healthy, happy new year.”