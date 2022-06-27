Aaron Sadler (November 27, 1982 – June 23, 2022)

Aaron Sadler, 39, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2022, in Green River, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on November 27, 1982; the daughter of Brent A. Sadler and Peggy S. Brigham Sadler Sadler.

Aaron attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 2001 graduate of Green River High School.

She worked at the Embassy Tavern for three years as a Manager. Previously Aaron worked for Bank of the West.

She loved photography; fly fishing and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Brent and Peggy Sadler of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Tyler Yager of Green River, Wyoming; Hudson Thacker of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Amber Porter of Grand Junction, Colorado; maternal grandmother, Jimmi Brigham of Parker Colorado; four aunts; four uncles; several cousins; one niece; one nephew.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glen and Pat Sadler; maternal grandfather, Buck Brigham.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.