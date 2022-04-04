Adam George Hubert (May 5, 1988 – March 31, 2022)

Adam George Hubert

Adam George Hubert, 33, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on May 5, 1988 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Buckley and Dyanne Hubert.

Adam attended school in Green River, WY, and graduated with the class of 2009.

He was a member of the Walmart Transportation Heart Program, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, and he was also a member of the Able Hands civic organization.

Adam loved the railroad and was happiest when he was watching the trains. He enjoyed spending his time taking pictures of them and cheering them on as they went by. He also loved the Walmart trucks and became an honorary truck driver on August 1, 2007. Adam was a true friend to everyone and loved being with people. His presence brightened Railroad Ave and he will forever be missed.

Survivors include his parents Buckley and Dyanne Hubert of Green River; brothers Christopher Hubert and wife Kari of Green River, Andrew Hubert and wife Lynelle of Rock Springs, Eric Hubert of Casper; sisters Maranda Davis and husband Bryce of Rock Springs, Sariah Crafts and husband Kaleb of Lehi, UT; grandmothers Nelda VanAusdal, Mary Rouse; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers James Rouse, Donald VanAusdal, aunt Tammy Stickney, nephew James Byrd, and cousins Ashley Warenski and Joseph Mayek.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton Blvd, Green River, WY. A luncheon and Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends following the service.

