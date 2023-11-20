Adam James Almazan (September 14, 1979 – November 10, 2023)

Adam James Almazan was born 44 years ago in Lusk, Wyoming. He passed into eternity on Saturday, November 10, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming of exposure and liver disease.

He was twelve years old when he and his little sister Veronica came to Meeteetse, Wyoming to live with their grandparents Randy and Karla Smith. Adam was taught to fish by his Grandpa Randy and loved to fish the Greybull River for trout.

Adam was good at spelling and won the Park County Spelling Bee in Junior High. Adam was good in sports and played basketball and football.

Upon graduating high school, Adam went to work in the oil fields and excelled at his profession. Adam married Lori Lynch in 2004 with 5 children; twins, Kimberlee and Caleb, twins, Desiree and Dustin, and Ashlee Schaub. Their union produced five children: Twins: Rileigh and Brady; Ryder, and twins: Karson and Kaycee.

Adam will always be remembered as a follower of Jesus, lover of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish football team, and fishing; his sense of humor and passion for his family and his children. He is dearly missed.

Preceding Adam in death is his mother, Veronica Judy Donald, and Grandfather Randy Smith.

Adam leaves ten children, sisters: Veronica Almazan (Shawn) Chapman and family, Desarae Donald and family, McKenna Hinton, and brother: Reese (Christine) Knittle. Grandparents: Willie (Debbie) Almazan and Karla Peterson Smith.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at Streams of Life Church, 2637 Sheridan St. in Cody, Wyoming on Dec. 9 at 2 pm. All are welcome.

