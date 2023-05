Adrian John Frank Poirier, 25, passed away on May 6, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming from complications of a long-term illness. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Expedition Island in Green River, WY.