Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle (March 27, 1938 – July 15, 2020)

CODY, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle, 82, of Cody, passed away July 15, 2020, in Cody after a productive life.

Her final challenge was a battle with dementia. Afton was born on March 27, 1938, to Byron and Erma (Holden) Smethhurst in Payson, Utah. The family moved to Superior, Wyoming, while Afton was young and she graduated from Superior High School in 1956. Afton married Curtis Lee Greer in 1956 and to this union were born five children, Cynthia, Gregory, Bradley, Mark, and Amy. They later divorced and Afton married George Searle and added the youngest daughter Amber to the family, they later divorced. Afton and Curtis spent their early years living at Home on the Range, Wyoming. They later lived in Lander, Casper, Worland, and Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Afton later lived in Rock Springs, Casper, and Cody.

Afton was a talented artist and loved paper crafting and tole painting. She held many jobs during her life, including working at Black Butte Coal and driving dump truck hauling asphalt for her son. Afton was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (William) Collister, Gregory (Lucinda) Greer, Bradley (Denise) Greer, Mark (Rachelle) Greer, Amy (Brian) Zaiss, and Amber (Kari) Bales; sister, Connie Carpenter; brother, Joe Smethhurst; brother-in-law, Neil Hood;14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Afton was preceded in death by her father and mother, sister, Elaine Hood, and brother, Aaron Lamar Smethhurst.

Funeral services will be held on July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, located at 1407 13th Street, Cody. Burial will take place at 3 p.m., at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper following the service.

Afton was an incredibly strong woman and a wonderful daughter, mother, and grandmother. In life, she overcame many things. In death, she overcomes all things. She has returned to the God that created her.

