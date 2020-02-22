Alan J. Taylor (Jan. 16, 1962 – Feb. 20, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Alan J. Taylor, 58, of Rock Springs passed away February 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a sudden illness.

He was born January 16, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, the son of Alfred H. “Skip” and Carol Stoddard Taylor. He attended schools in Green River.

Alan worked as a truck driver for NPT for over 30 years before retiring. He also worked for John Bunning Transfer in Rock Springs.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, motorcycles, vehicles, boating, and spending time in the outdoors. He loved animals including his dogs Mercedes, Skipper, and Lady. He was a big fan of Nascar and loved his family, nephews, and nieces. He was generous and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his siblings, Lynn Dean and husband Dave of Rock Springs, Mark Taylor of Rock Springs, Sandra Page of Green River, Lori Koloff and husband Randy of Green River, numerous nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Carol Taylor, sister Nancy Hymas and her husband Corey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com