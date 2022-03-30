Alex R. Spence (May 23, 1932 – March 27, 2022)

Alex R. Spence

Alex R. Spence, 89, passed away on March 27, 2022 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Reliance, Wyoming, and a former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming

Mr. Spence was born May 23, 1932 in Reliance Wyoming; the son of Alex R. Spence Sr. and Cecelia Krek.

He attended school in Reliance, Wyoming, and was a 1950 graduate of Reliance High School.

He worked in the coal mines in Reliance and Winton until they shut down. Mr. Spence worked for Mountain Fuel until 1961 and was an independent contractor from 1961 until his retirement in 1991.

He was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Center.

Mr. Spence loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting; fishing; horse pack trips throughout the Wind Rivers. His sense of humor was much like his father’s and he never met a stranger. One of his favorite things to do was host the Traditional 4th of July BBQ in the Upper Green.

Survivors include two sons, Steven P. Spence and wife Ginger of Reliance, Wyoming; John A. Spence and wife Laurie of Bozeman, Montana; daughter Diane M. Foster and husband Steve of Fort Laramie, Wyoming; brother George Spence and wife Mittie of Reliance, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Alex Foster, Daniel Foster and wife Misty, Shawna Nilson; Maycee Spence and husband Jeremy Hall; two great-grandchildren; Madison Foster; Roen Nilson; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James A. Spence; one sister-in-law, Barbara Spence.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Alex’s name to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; Services will be conducted at a later date.

