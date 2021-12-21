Alfonso Joe Bernal (July 29,. 1937 – December 20, 2021)

Alfonso Joe Bernal

Alfonso Joe Bernal, 84, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a sudden illness. Mr. Bernal was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born July 29, 1937 in Cleveland, New Mexico; the son of Manuel G. Bernal and Mary O.Sanchez.

Mr. Bernal attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He married Lena Edith Medina June 29, 1957, in Green River, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2012.

Mr. Bernal worked for Stauffer Chemical Company for 31 years and retired in 1999 as a Surface Maintenance Supervisor. He worked many years as a carpenter as well.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Bernal was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350; Knights of Columbus; Carpenters Union Local #1620.

He loved spending time with family; camping; hunting; fishing; sharing all his childhood stories and the best chili maker hands down. He coached Little League Baseball for the Giants. Mr. Bernal was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

Survivors include his two sons, Jeff Bernal; Jason Bernal and wife Melissa; four daughters, Josie Eastman and husband Jim; Julie Bernal; Jolene Paxton and husband Jerry; and Jamie Bernal all of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Carlos Bernal; of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Nora Trujillo of Salt Lake City, Utah; Theresa Bernal of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister-in-law, Jenny Krans and husband Rich of Green River, Wyoming; 19 grandchildren, Erik and wife Crystal; Timothy and wife My-Linh; Kari and husband Thomas; Kayla and significant other Shaun; Joseph and significant other Rochelle; Matthew and wife Stephenie; Kristin and husband Jeff; Lyndsey and husband Chance; Abby and husband Hunter; Bailey and husband Gus; Olivia; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lena Bernal; daughter-in-law, Tana Bernal; one son-in-law, Wayne Sims; one brother, Gilbert Bernal; one sister, Katie Mares Domingez; granddaughter, Kynlee Lena Wolfard, two great-grandsons, Timmy Buggy; Landon Frink.

The family respectfully requests donations in Alfonso’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the church. Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

In Christian love of neighbor, face coverings are strongly encouraged.

