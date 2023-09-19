Alfredo Acosta Jr. (November 28, 2000 – September 14, 2023)

Alfredo Acosta Jr., 22, passed away on September 14, 2023, in Colorado where he worked as a Machine Operator and Welder.

His life began on November 28, 2000, in Atlanta Georgia; the son of Alfredo Acosta and Mirna Hernandez. He was raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming where he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2019.

Growing up, Alfredo loved to play soccer and video games but saying that he lived life in the fast lane would be an understatement, he was always the life of the party and knew how to have a good time. No matter where he was, he always found a way to play music. He loved to work out, dance, and find the best Micheladas in town. However, the company of his family and friends meant more.

“In God we trust. Even the darkest nights will end and the sun will rise again and in time this too shall pass”

He is survived by his father Alfredo Acosta, mother Mirna Hernandez, older brother Luciano Acosta, and little brothers Santiago and Sebastian Acosta, all of Rock Springs.

Lastly, the family wants to thank everyone for their support and help paying their final respects to a good friend, an amazing son, brother, and drinking buddy.

Funeral Mass will take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs, WY. Father Bill Hill will be officiating.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

