Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume (October 10, 1962 – June 5, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume, 57, passed away June 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the last 15 years, and a former resident of Los Angeles, California.

He was born on October 10, 1962, in Guatemala, the son of Rigoberto Sagastume and Domitila Lewin.

Alfredo attended school in Guatemala Rural Mixta.

He married Candida Acevedo on September 11, 1998, in Los Angeles, California. They were happily wed for 21 years.

Alfredo was a welder’s helper for 33 years.

Survivors include his wife, Candida Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyoming; son, Luis Alfredo Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter, Brianna Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Rigoberto Sagastume of Guatemala; brothers, Jorge, Orlando, and Rigoberto Jr. Sagastume, all of Guatemala; and sister, Faviola Sagastume, also of Guatemala.

He was preceded in death by his mother Domitila Lewin.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.