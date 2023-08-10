Alice Honeycutt (October 12, 1937 – August 1, 2023)

Alice P. Honeycutt, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Sageview Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for many years and former resident of Idaho.

She was born October 12, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho; the daughter of Christopher C. Robinson and Ella A. Schmierer

Mrs. Honeycutt attended schools in Pocatello and was a 1956 graduate of Pocatello High School.

She was self-employed as a House Keeper for many years.

Mrs. Honeycutt enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; drawing; painting; sewing; rock hunting; picnicking and spending time in the great outdoors. She enjoyed taking classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

Survivors include one son, Matthew Honeycutt of Tucson, Arizona; one daughter Tina Marshall and husband Steve of Craig, Colorado; one sister, Birdie Peterson of Shelly, Idaho; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Christopher Robinson; Thomas Robinson; one sister, Dorothy Erickson and one daughter, Sherry Finch.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Centennial Park, 1722 Emigrant Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com