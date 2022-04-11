Alice Mayes Root (June 10, 1966 – March 28, 2022)

Alice Mayes Root

Alice Mayes Root, 55, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a former resident of North Port, Washington.

Alice was born on June 10, 1966 in Auburn, California, the daughter of Laveta Lee Hale and Richard Lee Root.

She attended schools in Sacramento, California.

Alice was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, cooking, going to the river and rock hunting.

Survivors include her mother Laveta Lee Hale; sons Matthew Brown, Mason Bolin, Morgon Bolin; daughters Roseanna Cathey, Dedra Kennison; brothers Tony Root, Rick Root; sister Alicia Hawley; 11 grandchildren; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Myles and Alma Root, maternal grandparents Donald Hale and Myrtle Forney.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

